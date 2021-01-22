What's happening...

WWE wrestler’s brother advertised for AEW Dynamite

January 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Hangman Page will face Ryan Nemeth on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Nemeth is the younger brother of WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

Powell’s POV: The 36 year-old Nemeth wrestled as Briley Pierce in NXT. Nemeth started in Oho Valley Wrestling in 2010 and finished his run in NXT in 2013. It will be interesting to see how he performs after all these years.

