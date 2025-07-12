NXT Great American Bash results: Moore’s live review of Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Great American Bash

Streamed live July 12, 2025, on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

NXT Great American Bash Countdown Show Notes

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts were the hosts and checked in from the WWE studio set. The hosts started the show by running through the advertised card. They then sent the show to the Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page hype package. Sam and Megan then gave their thoughts on the feud…

Blake Howard interviewed Jasper Troy and asked him about his background. Troy said he didn’t like talking about his past much before. He talked about how he likes contact and how much he enjoyed beating down football players into the dirt when he played for Kansas. Howard asked him how he felt winning LFG. Troy said he loved that he got to be mentored by Booker T, Undertaker, and Bully Ray. He said Booker told him that he’d have to step over people to keep moving in the business.

Howard noted that Troy immediately challenged Oba Femi when he arrived in NXT and that caught people’s eyes. Howard asked him how he feels about Je’von Evans. Troy said Evans cracks jokes and lived a structured life. Troy talked about how he’s going to destroy Evans. Howard asked Troy for his gameplan against a high flyer. Troy said he doesn’t need a gameplan. He said he’s going to swat Evans out of the air and show everyone that the future belongs to Jasper Troy. Troy’s last words were “line your heroes up, and I’ll take them all down”. He closed the interview by warning Evans. The panel then gave their thoughts on the Troy vs. Evans match…

The show cut to footage of Josh Briggs psyching up Yoshiki Inamura after they left Oba Femi lying. Briggs asked why Inamura looks nervous. Inamura said he didn’t jump Oba to get an advantage, but to protect Briggs. Inamura said he wants to fight fair and with honor. Briggs said Inamura shouldn’t think about honor and they should do everything they can to make Japan a hero in Japan. Inamura said “not like that”. Morant and Roberts then gave their thoughts on the NXT Championship match…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley. Kelly asked them how their friendship came about. Izzi said she saw herself in Tatum and how she was without friends last year until she met Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. Tatum said she’s happy someone looked out for her and not the other way around. She said all her other friends left her, but this is now the closest thing she’s had to a family.

Kelly asked Tatum why Sol Ruca and Zaria don’t approve of this new friendship. Tatum said that maybe because Izzi did bad things, but bad things should be fogiven. Izzi pointed out how Sol Ruca and Zaria acted like her friends, but they never let her do friend things with them. Kelly asked Izzi about her thoughts on facing Sol Ruca. Izzi said Sol may fly, but she can’t beat someone who is cold, cruel, and cunning. Tatum said she knows her new best friend will be the new North American Champion. Kelly wished Izzi luck to close the interview. Morant and Roberts then gave their thoughts on the interview…

The hosts recapped the Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana feud over the TNA title. After the commercial break, The panel recapped the Je’von Evans vs. Jasper Troy feud. Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe were shown arriving at the arena. They then showed Fatal Influence arriving to the arena. The hype package aired to hype the Fatal Influence vs. Grace and Monroe match…

Kelly Kincaid was supposed to interview the Fatal Influence trio, but Jacy Jayne said to just interview her and they’ll show up later. Kincaid asked Jayne about how she feels facing Grace and Monroe in a tag match. Jayne talked about Grace and Monroe being singles wrestlers while she’s a part of a team. Jayne said she’s above both of them. Kincaid then brought up how Fatal Influence made their in ring debut at last year’s GaB.

Kincaid pointed out how in recent months it seems like they had trust issues. Jayne said they are on the same page and they are here to influence the division. Jayne said the proof of their success is her and Henley winning championships during their run. Kincaid talked about Jayne being a long time member of NXT. Kincaid asked her how her headspace is now. Jayne said the fans never believed in her and she tried to gain their trust when she joined Chase U, but that was for naught.

Kincaid then brought up Jayne being the top women’s champion in NXT heading into Evolution. Jayne said no one believed in her, so she believed in herself. She said people kept calling her the most beatable champion, but she beat the woman nobody can beat in Stephanie Vaquer and then Lainey Reid in her debut. Henley and Nyx walked in wondering why the interview started without them. Jayne abruptly ended the interviewed and walked away. Roberts and Morant gave their thoughts on the interview and feud…

The hosts closed the show by running through the advertised card…

John’s Thoughts: Eh, these are a waste of time. They’re going to replay the hype packages during the main show anyway. The interviews were fine, but they don’t really help sell the PLE. These things got worse too, when they expanded the pre-show to an hour just to put in long commercial segments.

NXT Great American Bash Main Show review

Separate shots of Oba Femi, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Fatal Influence, and Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace were shown as they were all arriving at the arena…

A Great American Bash intro video aired which credited Dusty Rhodes with creating the event. They also showed clips of past GaBs from WCW…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Je’von Evans vs. Jasper Troy. Troy and Evans started the match with a long staredown. Troy then used a claw grip to manhandle Evans around the ring. Evans had his rib taped. Evans then stepped up to Troy and slapped him in the face. Evans rallied with right hands, but Troy stopped that with a simple knee to the gut. Evans jumped over the ringpost when Troy threw him into it. Troy caught Evans off a Slingshot. Troy was staggered after he ate a dropkick.

Troy blocked a huracanrana. Evans reversed a Power Bomb into a Sleeper. Troy broke the hold by stumbling to ringside. Troy gave Evans a Spinebuster on the apron. Evans gave Troy a Punt Kick to the jaw. Evans hit Troy with a kick. Troy came back with a simple but effective shove to dump Evans to ringside. Troy stepped on Evans out of disrespect. Troy tossed Evans back in the ring. Troy hit Evans with a running Splash.

Troy followed with another splash when Evans was on all fours. Troy grinded his wrist coverings over Je’von’s face. Troy tossed Evans into the turnbuckle. Evans gave Troy a few slaps to the chest, but Troy body slammed him. Evans dodged a elbow drop. Evans rallied with right hands again. A “that boy bouncy” chant ensued. Troy used his weight to block a German Suplex. Troy caught Evans out of the air when he went for his signature Springboard RKO.

Troy carried Evans around while slamming his ribs against things. Troy added more disrespect by grinding on Evans’s head with his boot. A “Jasper sucks” chant ensued. Troy put Evans in a grounded abdominal stretch. Evans tried to rally again, but Troy stopped it with a shove. Evans staggered Troy with a kick. Evans went for a springboard, but his ribs gave out on him. Troy walked over Evan’s injured ribs.

Evans rolled to dodge a Vader Bomb. Evans managed to get Troy to a knee with a kick. Evans parried a shove and managed to back Troy into the corner with punches. Evans hit Troy with a superkick and big boot. Troy used his weight and elbow to block another German attempt. Evans managed to get Troy off his feet with a slingshot crossbody. Troy blocked the RKO again. Evans came back with his flip overhead kick for a good nearfall. Troy dragged Evans off the top rope. Evans dumped Tory to ringside and hit him with a top rope clearing dive.

Evans slipped off a springboard, but then fired up the crowd by finally hitting Troy with the German Suplex. Evans hit Troy with a Frog Splash for a good nearfall. A “this is awesome” chant ensued. Troy reversed the RKO into a chokeslam. Troy hit Evans with a running front hip attack. Evans reversed a Black Hole Slam into a rollup for the victory.

Je’von Evans defeated Jasper Troy via pinfall in 13:37.

John’s Thoughts: An awesome story of David and Golaith here. Credit to both men playing their role well. Troy was good as the bully here. He doesn’t take many bumps, but that works well for his big man persona, to the point where the crowd pops for the babyface finally sweeping the big man off his feet. Evans was amazing as usual with his offense constantly being shut down, to the point where the crowd popped huge when he finally hit them, like the German Suplex they were teasing throughout the night. Troy is protected by the plucky win by Evans, but at the same time, he’s not protected due to him losing more in NXT than winning. I do wonder if they are testing him for now before repackaging him? They might have to do that soon because this guy never wins and you don’t want to have that be a hole too deep to climb out of.

A Instagram video aired where Stacks talked about his list of people he wants to wrestle in Heritage Cup matches. He said he wanted to challenge people like Lexis King, Santino Marella, Jersey Shore’s the Situation, and Logan Paul’s dad. Stacks then entered the Performance Center and claimed that A Train Matt Bloom accepted the challenge. Bloom said he didn’t. When Stacks turned around, his trophy was gone…