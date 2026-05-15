ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held tonight in Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center.

-Athena vs. Maya World vs. Trish Adora vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz vs. Zayda Steel in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Bandido vs. Blake Christian for the ROH Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Diamante for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-Red Velvet vs. Viva Van for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-AR Fox vs. Lio Rush for the ROH TV Title

-Lee Moriarty vs. Ace Austin for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Xelhua for the AEW National Championship

-Nigel McGuinness vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match

Powell’s POV: I assume there will be a Zero Hour pre-show that will stream on YouTube starting at 6CT/7ET. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET and is available for streaming exclusively through the HonorClub app as part of the monthly $9.99 subscription.