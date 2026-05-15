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WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the brand’s Backlash fallout show

May 15, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther must decide whether to join Smackdown to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-U.S. Champion Trick Williams returns to the University of South Carolina for a celebration

-Jade Cargill speaks

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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