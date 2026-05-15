TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship headlines Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped last night, and there is another taping tonight in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. John Moore will be attending tonight’s taping. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).