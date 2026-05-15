WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, ROH Supercard of Honor, NXT live events (reports needed) Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Backlash event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will be held tonight in Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center. The show includes Athena vs. Maya World vs. Trish Adora vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz vs. Zayda Steel in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women’s Championship, and Bandido vs. Blake Christian for the ROH Championship. Supercard of Honor will stream live tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Salisbury, Maryland, at Wicomico Civic Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is in Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks tonight, Canton, Ohio, at Canton Civic Center, on Saturday, and in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday. NXT does not list lineups for its live events, but they did announce that Intercontinental Champion Penta, Bayley, and Ridge Holland will appear at all three shows.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Columbia, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Salisbury, and the NXT live events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 69. I highly recommend the recently released Biography: WWE Legends “The Curse of the Von Erichs” documentary. It’s worth watching even if you’ve watched past documentaries on the Von Erichs.

-Ron Simmons is 68. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 43.