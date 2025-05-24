WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results (5/24): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center

Simulcast live on NBC and Peacock

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore welcomed viewers to the show while a shot of a Tampa shoreline was shown, followed by fans standing outside the host venue. There were arrival or backstage shots of Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Chelsea Green with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, U.S. Women’s Champion Zelina Vega, R-Truth, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso… The opening video aired…

Tessitore and Jesse Ventura checked in from their poium off the main floor. Tessitore said they spoke about something over coffee. Ventura said he doesn’t drink coffee, which got a laugh out of Tessitore, and then spoke about the various matches. When Tessitore brought up Logan Paul challenging Jey Uso, Ventura asked, “Do you think Mike Tyson will take another dive?”…

The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from ringside. The ring announcer was Lilian Garcia. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman made their entrance through a small entrance area. A loud “CM Punk” broke out. Sami Zayn made his entrance. Another chant broke out for Punk, who then made his entrance to a big pop…

1. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman) vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn. The teams brawled once all four men were inside the ring. Punk and Zayn cleared the heel duo from the ring. Punk went to ringside and chased Rollins until he entered the ring, and then Zayn went after Rollins while the referee called for the bell to officially start the match.

Breakker clotheslined Zayn while Rollins spoke with the referee. Rollins tossed Zayn to ringside. Breakker slammed Zaun’s head on the broadcast table. Breakker returned to the apron, then dove at Zayn and clotheslined him, causing both men to tumble over the table heading into a commercial break. [C]

Punk took a hot tag and worked over both heels and then removed his t-shirt for a pop. Punk hoisted up Zayn for a GTS, but Rollins slipped away. Punk hit a Code Red for a near fall. Punk hit a bulldog and clothesline combo on both opponents, then hit a Code Red on Rollins for a near fall.

Breakker distracted Punk, who then took a Pedigree from Rollins, who had the pin until Zayn broke it up. Breakker tossed Zayn over the top rope, but Zayn stayed on the apron and held the rope down while Breakker charged, causing Breakker to fall to the floor. Zayn hit an Arabian Press Moonsault onto Breakker at ringside. [C]

Zayn put Breakker downw with a DDT. Zayn set up for a Helluva Kick, but Rollins grabbed his foot. Punk dove onto Rollins. Zayn hit an exploder suplex on Breakker. Zayn set up for the Helluva Kick again, but this time Heyman grabbed Zayn’s foot. The referee scolded Heyman.

Bronson Reed hopped the ringside barricade and then performed a running splash on Punk that sent both men through the barricade. In the ring, Zayn was distracted by the spear at ringside, and then he returned into a spear from Breakker, who pinned him.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn in 13:10.

After the match, Reed entered the ring while Cole recalled there being a lot of history between Reed and Rollins. Breakker lowered the strap on his gear. Rollins walked in front of Breakker and hugged Reed, who hugged him back. Breakker and Reed shook hands, and then all four men raised their arms.

Punk crawled back inside the ring and grabbed Heyman’s leg. Reed hit a senton on Punk. Rollins and Breakker held Punk down while Reed hit him with a Tsunami splash. Cole questioned why Reed was with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman. Rollins put his foot on Punk and then blew snot at him…

Powell’s POV: A hot opening match followed by a hot post-match angle. I like that they’re not just ignoring the negative history between the Rollins and Reed characters simply because they are both heels now. It looked like the idea was that Breakker was unaware of Reed joining the group, but he acted like he was fine with it after Rollins and Reed hugged. It’s also interesting that Heyman got physically involved again after not doing much of that when he was with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Chelsea Green was interviewed by Cathy Kelley on a backstage interview set while Piper Niven and Alba Fyre stood by. Green spoke about starting her second term as Women’s U.S. Champion. “God bless America, Chelsea Green is losing her voice,” Cole remarked as Green and her crew made their entrance… [C]

The broadcast team recapped the previous match and the return of Bronson Reed… Zelina Vega made her entrance…

2. Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven, Chelsea Green) for the Women’s U.S. Championship. Cole said this was only the third time that a women’s title has been defended on SNME. Vega hit a knee strike that sent Green to the floor. Green avoided a kick from Vega on the apron and then powerbombed Vega on the floor. Green rolled Vega back inside the ring and covered her for a two count.

Vega battled back and hit a Backstabber. Vega went to the ropes, but Niven tripped her up while Fyre distracted the referee. Vega headbutted Green and then hit Code Red from the rope and got the three count. Green had a bloody nose…

Zelina Vega beat Chelsea Green in 5:10 to retain the Women’s U.S. Championship.

The broadcast team hyped the John Cena vs. R-Truth match… An ad for Cardi B hosting SummerSlam aired… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent match with a mildly surprising outcome. Green is a blast, and the crowd reactions for Vega have been tame, so I thought we might get a title change. I’m not sure how Green suffered the bloody nose. It’s possible it was from the headbutt on the ropes, because it was already bleeding when she hit the mat on the Code Red spot. By the way, the ring has the SMNE logo and no advertising, there are old school WWF-style WWE logos on the turnbuckle pads, and the ropes are red, white, and blue.

Cole plugged the sponsored fan fest event… Jimmy Hart and Bushwhacker Luke were introduced as they stood in the front row. Yes, Luke licked Hart…

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable was announced for the June 7 Worlds Collide event. Vikingo highlights were shown, and then he was shown in the crowd…

Powell’s POV: It was cool to see Vikingo get some love on NBC. I’m surprised it’s not Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano, but I’m not complaining about getting Gable over the one-note joke masked character.

Cole set up a video package on John Cena’s heel run, and then said Cena vs. Truth was up next… [C]

An ad aired for Saturday Night’s Main Event on June 13 and the women’s premium live event WWE Evolution on July 13. Both events will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena…

John Cena made his entrance while the crowd sang “John Cena Sucks.” Cena wore the WWE Championship backwards and held up a “The Last Time Is Now” towel behind his head while he walked to the ring.

[Hour Two] Lilian Garcia introduced Cena as “the greatest of all time” and noted that he was “gracing Tampa with his presence for the final time.”

Cena’s entrance music played again. R-Truth made his entrance wearing a “Ron Cena” t-shirt and had his own towel. Truth looked into the camera and said, “It’s time to go to work,” just as Cena did as a babyface. Once in the ring, Truth played to the crowd until Cena clotheslined him. The dick referee rewarded the heelish behavior by calling for the bell to start the match…

3. WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match. Cena was dominant to start while there were dueling chants for him, including “You Can’t Wrestle” and “Yes He Can.” Truth’s earrings fell out. Cena picked him up and flashed a look of disgust before tossing them onto Truth.

Truth eventually battled back with Cena’s own Five Knuckle Shuffle move sequence. Truth hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment and went for the pin, but Cena kicked out at two. Truth put Cena in the STF, but Cena grabbed the ropes to break the hold and then rolled to ringside.

Truth followed Cena to the floor. Cena ran Truth into the ring post, which was exposed due to the cage match. Cena rolled Truth back in the ring and then brought his title belt in when he followed. Cena teased hitting Truth with the belt, but he stopped.

Cena looked to the crowd while the broadcast team wondered if he realized this isn’t who he needs to be. Cena handed the belt back to the referee. Truth celebrated. Cena kicked Truth in the balls and then hit the AA and scored the pin. Cole said that Cena “suckered some of us in tonight.”

WWE Champion John Cena defeated R-Truth in 4:25 in a non-title match.

Cena waited for Truth to stand up and then hit him with another belt shot. Cena exited the ring and walked toward the entrance area. Cena stopped and held up the title belt before heading backstage…

Powell’s POV: The match was well received by the live crowd, even though it was brief and uneventful. I’m not surprised we didn’t get a bloody beatdown of Truth on NBC. I suppose they could go in that direction on Friday’s Smackdown, given that Cena is advertised for the show.

Cole and McAfee spoke at their broadcast table and set up a video package for the cage match… The cage was lowered while some fire flare pyro was used at ringside… An ad aired for Sunday’s NXT Battleground premium live event… [C]

Jey Uso was shown walking backstage when he crossed paths with John Cena. Jey said the last time he saw Cena, he threw him out of the Royal Rumble. Cena said he was happy that Jey remembered the last time they saw each other. Cena said he’s looking forward to the next time he sees Jey. Cena spoke about the possibility of someone from a prestigious family losing his championship to a YouTuber. Cena said he would be watching closely…

Lelani Kai and Tatanka were shown in the crowd… Jesse Ventura joined the broadcast team on commentary and spoke as footage aired of him competing on the January 4, 1986, edition of SNME. Ventura took issue with McAfee following in his footsteps by being a commentator and a wrestler. He said the only reason he wasn’t going after McAfee is because McAfee lost his match, whereas Jesse won his…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Ventura said he didn’t understand why a good-looking guy like McIntyre would agree to be in a cage match. Ventura said the times have changed because he didn’t think they could get a cage match on SNME back in the ’80s (he said this not long after Cole spoke about past cage matches that were held on SNME). Damian Priest made his entrance while Ventura said there wouldn’t be much wrestling in a cage match…

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a steel cage match. McIntyre hit Priest when he tried to enter the cage, which sent Priest to the floor. McIntyre followed and brought a chair back inside the cage with him. McIntyre tossed Priest into the cage wall. [C]

Priest hit a South of Heaven chokeslam for a near fall. Priest tried to climb over the top of the cage, but McIntyre stopped him. McIntyre stood on the top rope and pulled McIntyre from the top of the cage into a superplex. McIntyre kipped up and then counted down in the corner before hitting a Claymore Kick for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Priest came back and avoided a Claymore Kick before hooking McIntyre into a pin for a two count. McIntyre hit Priest with his own South of Heaven chokeslam for a near fall. McIntyre worked over Priest with the chair. Cole mentioned that there was one referee inside the ring and another at ringside. Ventura wondered if the referees get full pay since the in-ring referee only has to count a pinfall. Funny.

McIntyre wedged another chair in a corner of the ring. McIntyre went for another Claymore, but Priest avoided it, and McIntyre kicked the chair. Priest set up the chair and clotheslined McIntrye with it. Priest got another chair and hit a Conchairto. Cole recalled Priest using the same move to “eliminate his mentor Edge.” The fans chanted “one more time.”

Priest walked through the open door and then stood on the steps. The referee motioned for help for McIntyre. Priest looked back at McIntyre, who was still down. Ventura said Priest was wasting too much time. Priest dropped to the floor to win the match. Ventura complained about Priest being allowed to win the match by leaving the cage rather than pinning his opponent.

Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in 11:50 in a cage match.

Priest exited the ring and played to the fans while McIntyre was watched over by four trainers and a couple of referees. McIntyre blew them off and pulled away from an EMT, who had a stretcher waiting for him… Cole hyped the World Heavyweight Championship match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I thought the outcome of this match could go either way, but I did not expect to see Priest use a Conchairto to get the win. I could be misreading the situation after Ventura complained about the way Priest won, but McIntyre taking a Conchairto and blowing off help left me wondering if there’s a double turn in the works. Unfortunately, Ventura did more harm than good while sitting in on commentary for this match.

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham were shown wearing U.S. Express jackets while standing in the crowd…

Tessitore and Ventura checked in from their podium. Ventura said the return of Bronson Reed impressed him. Tessitore set up a video package on the main event…

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd. Cole said 15 years ago tonight, Jey and Jimmy Uso debuted on Raw. Jey pumped his arms with a kid and then bumped fists with him. The kid went for a hug, and it looked like Jey wasn’t going to spot it, but he turned back and hugged the kid before making the rest of his entrance… [C] Logan Paul made his entrance…

5. Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship. Cole reminded viewers that Gunther will challenge the winner of this match on the June 9 Raw. Paul hit an early Blockbuster. Jey went to ringside. Paul dove over the top rope onto Jey on the floor. [C]

Jey hit a Pop-Up Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jey pulled Paul out of a corner of the ring, which led to Paul pulling off the middle turnbuckle pad. Jey sent Paul to the floor and set up for a suicide dive, but Paul punched him. Paul went for a Buckshot Lariat, but Jey superkicked him and got a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Paul ran Jey into the exposed middle turnbuckle. Paul dropped Jey with a big punch and covered him for a near fall. Jey superkicked Paul and then hit him with an Uso Splash. Jey made the cover, but John Cena showed up at ringside and pulled the referee out of the ring. Cena entered the ring and worked over Jey with punches and kicks.

Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme played, and he ran to the ring wearing an American Nightmare jacket. Cody dropped Cena with CrossRhodes. Cena exited the ring. Paul returned with brass knuckles and tried to hit Cody, who ducked the punch. Jey speared Paul and then followed up with an Uso Splash. The referee returned and made the three count.

Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul in 9:45 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

[Overrun] After the match, Cody took the mic and said that Cena had ruined enough. The executive producer credits were shown. Cody said he was sorry that the Cena farewell tour ran through Rhodes Country. Cody said he’s back and ready to fight. Cody said Cena has a partner in Paul, and he has a brother in Jey. Cody said he and Jey would see Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank…

Powell’s POV: It’s odd that the referee didn’t call off the match when he was pulled out of the ring. It’s even more odd that simply being pulled from the ring left the referee woozy. Anyway, Cody’s return at the end of the show was fun. The Money in the Bank matches sell the Money in the Bank premium live events, so I like the idea of the Jey and Cody vs. Cena and Paul tag match on that show.

Overall, this was my favorite SNME of the new era. They packed a lot into two hours. I’m surprised they didn’t give Logan Paul some mic time going into the main event. If they were worried about time, they could have given Paul some of Ventura’s mic time. I enjoy the nostalgia of having Ventura on the show, but less is more. Sean Plichta and I will review SNME later tonight for this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast (search for it on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts). Let us know what you thought of the show by grading it below in our post-event poll.

