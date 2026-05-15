WWE Backlash on ESPN2 rating: How did the one-hour broadcast compare to WrestleMania nights one and two?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first hour of Saturday’s WWE Backlash show averaged 998,000 viewers for ESPN2, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Backlash finished with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The first hour of WrestleMania 42 night one averaged 1.62 million viewers for ESPN2, and the first hour of WrestleMania 42 night two averaged 1.82 million viewers on ESPN.

Powell’s POV: I’ve seen mixed reviews of the WrestleMania 42 numbers. I’m impressed by the ESPN/ESPN2 viewership counts for WrestleMania 42 and Backlash, because they do not include viewers who watched ESPN Unlimited.