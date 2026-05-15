ROH on HonorClub results (5/14): Supercard Showdown show featuring Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox for the ROH TV Title, ROH Champion Bandido vs. Action Andretti in a Proving Ground match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 166)

Taped May 9, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at SoFi Center

Streamed May 14, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Athena, Billie Starkz, and Marina Shafir beat Maya World, Yuka Sakazaki, and Lacey Lane

2. Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia over Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

3. Satnam Singh over James Tapia and CD Bennett in a handicap match

4. Josh Woods beat Angelico in a Pure Rules match

5. Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated Eddie Kingston, Mance Warner, and Ortiz to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

6. Blake Christian beat Evil Uno

7. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo beat Kaci Lennox in a Proving Ground match

8. Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd beat Baby Keef, Xander Maddox, and Puma Johnson

9. Zayda Steel over Hyan in a Survival Of The Fittest qualifying match

10. AR Fox defeated Nick Wayne to win the ROH TV Title

11. Stori Denali, Aryia Daivari, and Tony Nese beat Jacey Love, Ricky Martinez, and Ernest R. Alexander

12. ROH Champion Bandido defeated Action Andretti in a Proving Ground match