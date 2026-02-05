TNA Impact preview: Mixed tag match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz vs. Elijah and Jada Stone
-Daria Rae addresses the No Surrender event
-Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Brookside
-Tessa Blanchard appears
-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact is simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
