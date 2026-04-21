Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (4/18): Vetter’s review of Ivar vs. Psycho Clown, Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. La Hiedra and Dinamico for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 14)

Mexico City, Mexico, at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera

Aired April 18, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

I could not find an English version of this episode! (Did they skip doing English dubbing because of WrestleMania? I would understand that.) Thus, I watched the Spanish commentary version. This arena is definitely full. I’d be guessing if we’re at 5,000 or more because I can’t see them all.

1. Aerostar vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Lince Dorado in a Triple Threat. Wilde has a mohawk today with his hair spiked; it’s a notable change in his look and overall presence. Dorado hit a backbreaker over his knee on Aerostar, who wore a bright red-and-black outfit today. Wilde hit a short-arm clothesline, then a running neckbreaker for a nearfall on Aerostar. Aerostar hit a handspring-back-elbow. Dorado hit an awesome flip dive through the ropes onto Aerostar at 2:30; we got a replay of that one.

Wilde hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor onto both opponents. In the ring, Wilde hit a neckbreaker on Aerostar, and he tied up Aerostar’s legs. Dorado hit a double Lethal Injection, then a Lungblower to Wilde’s back for a nearfall at 4:00. Wilde hit a superkick and a powerbomb on Aerostar for a nearfall. Dorado hit a Shooting Star Press and a brainbuster. Aerostar dove through the ropes onto Dorado at 6:00. Aerostar then dove through the ropes onto Wilde on the other side of the ring, with them crashing against the announcers’ table. In the ring, Dorado and Aerostar fought in the corner, and Dorado got a sunset flip bomb for the pin! Nonstop action.

Lince Dorado defeated Aerostar and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat at 7:07.

* Backstage, the War Raiders beat up one of the clowns.

* Dorian sat down with his mother in her office. There were English subtitles! “We literally had the most important moment in AAA in our hands,” he told her. He wanted El Hijo Del Vikingo to be in the WrestleMania ladder match, but Mini Vikingo prevented that.

2. Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. Dinamico and La Hiedra for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles. Dinamico is young with short hair, and he wore sunglasses; he’s similar to a young TJP (yes, I know TJP isn’t Latino) or perhaps a bit like Humberto Carillo. Lola wore her NXT title belt. The men opened. Mr. Iguana hit a huracanrana. La Hiedra tagged in at 1:00, so Lola got in, and they locked up. They traded getting one-counts. La Hiedra knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, but Lola tied her in a triangle choke. Lola and Iguana each applied one.

Hiedra tied Lola in the corner and kicked her in the upper thighs at 4:00 and kept Vice grounded. Lola hit a back suplex. The men got back in, and Iguana again hit a satellite headscissors takedown. Dinamico hit a running stunner for a nearfall at 5:30. Lola rubbed her butt in Dinamico’s face in the corner. Iguana hit a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, Vice applied a rear-naked choke. Hiedra got a rollup. Lola nailed a spin kick to Hiedra’s head, then she leapt off the apron to the floor on Hiedra. In the ring, Dinamico hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall on Iguana. Dinamico set up for a One-Winged Angel, but Iguana escaped and hit a DDT for the pin. Good action.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana defeated Dinamico and La Hiedra to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Titles at 7:53.

* A video package aired of last week’s live episode.

* El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) spoke backstage about the comments he made last month, when he got so emotional. He was speaking to Texano Jr., and they appear to have agreed to team up for a match. They will face El Mesias and Mecha Wolf next week! Also, Rey Fenix will be in action! La Catalina also will be interviewed.

3. Psycho Clown vs. Ivar. They immediately brawled. Ivar knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Clown hit a springboard crossbody block. He ran the length of the apron and dove onto Ivar on the floor at 1:30, and he was fired up! In the ring, Ivar hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Ivar hit an Irish Whip and stomped on Clown, then stepped across his lower back. Ivar missed a Bronco Buster and crashed into the corner.

Psycho Clown hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 4:30. Clown hit a spin kick in the corner and a Facewash Kick. Ivar hit a bodyslam, but he missed a top-rope moonsault at 6:00. Ivar hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall. Clown hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and immediately hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 7:30. Clown hit a dropkick, but Ivar fell backwards into the ref! Clown hit an Air Raid Crash for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Erik jumped in and helped beat up Psycho Clown. They hit a team powerbomb. Erik woke the ref, who made the three count.

Ivar defeated Psycho Clown at 8:44.

* Pagano finally ran down to make the save, and the War Raiders scampered to the back. Psycho Clown was clearly livid with Pagano. (Did he think he was too slow to make it ringside?) They argued to the back, and they shoved each other a few times! They finally made their way into the locker room, and another Clown had been knocked out!

Final Thoughts: These AAA shows are really fun. The crowds are always hot, and the action is pretty good. The three-way opener was really good, and the main event was fine. Mr. Iguana’s schtick has already worn thin for me. Lola Vice continues to look like an absolute star here.

I don’t mind listening to the Spanish commentary — I turn it down low — but I definitely miss Corey Graves’ work in calling this action. I presume we’ll have English commentary next week. This episode clocked in at a fast 52 minutes. Also, the pesky YouTube commercial breaks didn’t feel as rapid-fire today as in past episodes.