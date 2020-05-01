WWE Total Bellas viewership sets new season five viewership mark

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 600,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 527,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 18th in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. This is the new season five peak viewership, topping the previous high of 563,000 viewers for the season premiere.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

