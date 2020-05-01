ROHStrong podcast’s second guest, Joe Hendry launching a new YouTube show featuring fellow ROH wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Jeff Cobb will be Eck’s guest on the second ROHStrong Podcast next week (Marty Scurll was the first guest). Cobb will discuss being a free agent, teaming with Dan Maff, and more.

-Joe Hendry is debuting a new YouTube show called “Joe Vs.” that will see him challenge his fellow ROH stars in whatever their speciality is. His first guest on Monday will be Beer City Bruiser.

Powell’s POV: Kevin Eck was my guest on this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. We spoke about the new ROHStrong Podcast and he was nice enough to give us the first word of Cobb being his guest on episode two. The rest of his blog features notes about Flip Gordon’s mini-documentary, how to watch The Month of Honor, and the first ROH trivia night.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

