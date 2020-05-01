David Arquette’s independent pro wrestling documentary acquired by Super LTD

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued by Super LTD to announce the acquisition of You Cannot Kill David Arquette.



NEW YORK, NY | May 1, 2020 – SUPER LTD, the boutique division and incubator from NEON, announced today that they have acquired North American rights to David Darg and Price James’ wildly entertaining and poignant documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, an official selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. Filmed over three years chronicling the grueling journey through Arquette’s life and wrestling, the film was one of the most buzzed-about titles to have its Austin premiere disrupted. The film instead had its debut in early March at the Arquette’s California home a mere 24 hours after hearing about the SXSW cancellation, surrounded by friends, family and a homemade wrestling ring.

Following his infamous championship run as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, David Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he “won” the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for real this time. You Cannot Kill David Arquette features intimate footage of his journey, alongside interviews with sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox, and iconic pro wrestler, Ric Flair.

Directors David Darg and Price James commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to have SUPER LTD as a partner for our film. They understand how to bring films to passionate audiences and there’s no more passionate audiences than wrestling.”

Executive Producer and star David Arquette remarked, “I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world.”

You Cannot Kill David Arquette is directed by David Darg and Price James and produced by Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, Stacey Souther. The XTR and One Last Run production is executive produced by Franklin and Gabby McLarty, David Arquette, Justin Lacob, Kathryn Everett. The film is edited by Paul Rogers with a score by Matt Glass.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for SUPER LTD with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers. You Cannot Kill David Arquette will be released by SUPER LTD, with release plans to be announced at a later date.

Powell’s POV: I am looking forward to seeing the finished product once the film is released. It will be nice that Arquette will have something beyond his WCW Championship reign to be remembered for in pro wrestling.



