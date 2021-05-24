NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

-Franky Monet’s in-ring debut.

-Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes face-off segment.

Powell's POV: MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles is set for the June 1 edition.