Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Sami Callihan opens the show.
-Violent By Design address Impact.
-Satoshi Kojima makes his Impact debut.
-A ten Knockouts tag match.
-Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.
Powell’s POV: John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
Be the first to comment