Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Sami Callihan opens the show.

-Violent By Design address Impact.

-Satoshi Kojima makes his Impact debut.

-A ten Knockouts tag match.

-Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.

