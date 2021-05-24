What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

May 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Sami Callihan opens the show.

-Violent By Design address Impact.

-Satoshi Kojima makes his Impact debut.

-A ten Knockouts tag match.

-Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.

Powell’s POV: John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.

