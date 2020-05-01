Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Sami Callihan speaks for the first time since Rebellion.

-Ethan Page and Josh Alexander defend the Impact Tag Titles.

-Cousin Jake vs. Joseph P Ryan.

-Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne, Johnny Swinger, and Havok.

Powell’s POV: The North stated on a recent episode that they were in Canada rather than the tapings, so I perhaps their match will be held at Scott D’Amore’s training facility? Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET and typically has a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

