MLW Pulp Fusion video with Richard Holliday, Alex Hammerstone, the Von Erichs, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Salina de la Renta, Tom Lawlor, Gino Medina, Mance Warner, Konnan, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: The self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday invites us to his Martha’s Vineyard compound as relaxes and reflects on his next rumored title fight. The National Openweight Champ Alex Hammerstone is ten days away from the first annual Hammerstone Invitational Bodybuilding event. Will Hammerman make it or will the intense training and dieting topple the master of Muscle Mountain? World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich chime in on their thoughts of MLW doing a “Wrestle Island” event… in Hawaii?! Salina de la Renta hits the spa as she ponders the future of Promociones Dorado. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are hit with a massive setback on their summer vacation. Injustice talks about Myron’s new album while Jordan Oliver stays focused on a fight with World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. Konnan makes an offer that will shock the world.



