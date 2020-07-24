AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige.

-Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Michael Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis.

-Abadon vs. Skyler Moore.

-Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

