MLW Champion Jacob Fatu signs a four-year contract extension

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu signed a four-year contract extension. Fatu signed his last deal in 2019, and his new deal will keep him in the fold through 2025. The news was first reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Fatu has been a terrific champion for MLW and he is the heart of the Contra Unit heel faction. Without knowing the financial details, it’s encouraging to see MLW re-sign Fatu and other top talents such as Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone.



