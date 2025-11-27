AEW Dynamite preview: Continental Classic matches set for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafira and Megan Bayne in a Holiday Deathmatch in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Fishers, Indiana, at Fishers Event Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).