AEW Collision, TNA Impact, and ROH on HonorClub notes, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Evan Karagias, Davey Boy Smith, Hiro Matsuda, Buddy Roberts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving. Family, food, and football (and not necessarily in that order). I am hoping to take the day off to enjoy the holiday, so our updates will be less frequent than usual.

-Tonight’s AEW Collision was taped last night in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. We will not have a live review tonight due to the holiday. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Will is also off for the holiday, so our audio review will be delayed this week.

-TNA Impact Wrestling actually does have a new episode tonight, but the show won’t air until late night at 11CT/12ET due to the holiday. Yes, someone will be put in that damn turkey suit. No, we won’t have coverage due to the holiday and because the show features a combination of new and dated material.

-This week’s Ring of Honor on HonorClub show has been pushed back to Friday at 6CT/7ET due to the holiday.

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade during his same-night audio review. I thought it was one of the better episodes in recent memory, and I gave it B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Evan Karagias is 52.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds’ great also had a long battle with throat cancer.