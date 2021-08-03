NXT on Syfy, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Aron Stevens, Nyla Rose, Butterbean, Haystacks Calhoun, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped on Wednesday, July 21 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) and will air on Syfy again this week due to USA Network’s coverage of The Olympics. The show includes Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a “Love Her or Lose Her” match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings. This will be the 100th episode of Dark.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. The Champions Series will continue on today’s episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to longtime Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch is 55. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) is 40 today. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose is 39.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.