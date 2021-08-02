What's happening...

08/02 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred, Championship Contenders Match, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley, Omos vs. Riddle, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a handicap match

August 2, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred, Championship Contenders Match, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley, Omos vs. Riddle, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a handicap match, and more (35:49)…

Click here to stream or download the August 2 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.