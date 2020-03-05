NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Title match, three additional matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show that was taped January 17-18, 2020 in York, England at the York Barbican.

-Walter vs. Dave Mastiff for the NXT UK Championship.

-Travis Banks vs. Alexander Wolfe.

-Ridge Holland vs. Saxon Huxley.

-Isla Dawn vs. Aoife Valkyrie.

Powell’s POV: The show streams today at 2CT/3ET. Haydn Gleed’s NXT UK television reviews are typically available on the day of the show. Gleed’s weekly NXT UK audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

