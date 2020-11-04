WWE cancels Cody Rhodes trademark

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Cody can use his last name again. WWE cancelled its trademark on the Cody Rhodes name on Tuesday, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. Cody filed separately for the Cody Rhodes name on April 13, 2020.

Powell’s POV: Cody indicated in the past that he would stick with the Cody name even if he had the option. Of course, he could change his mind and bring back the Rhodes name now that he’s free to do so. Cody will be featured in an AEW Full Gear media call on Thursday, and one can only assume that this will be a topic of conversation.