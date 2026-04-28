Ric Flair apologizes to Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair took to social media to apologize to Ludwig Kaiser. “I never implied that you couldn’t work, or didn’t have talent,” Flair wrote. “I actually understand that you are doing really well with The Undertaker’s promotion. I am sorry that I got upset. I am naturally very protective of my daughters, as I am sure as you grow older, you will be too.”

Flair ripped Kaiser during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last week. He claimed he was not allowed to induct Dennis Rodman or appear at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony because of a phone message he left for Kaiser when there was friction between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton heading into their WrestleMania 41 match. “I called him, and I said, ‘Hey, when I see you, I’m gonna beat the shit out of you,’ Flair recalled. “So he went like a little bitch and told Hunter [Paul Levesque], and I wasn’t allowed to go.” Read Flair’s full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: The coast is clear, Ludwig. You no longer have to hide your identity while in fear of a 77-year-old Flair kicking your ass, so it’s safe to take off the El Grande Americano mask. As previously noted, Flair is under AEW contract, which probably had more to do with him not being allowed to appear at the WWE Hall of Fame than the message he left Kaiser. While Flair is apologizing, he should really offer one to Stratton after saying she wasn’t smart enough to come up with a promo line regarding the number of times Charlotte has been divorced.

Mr. Ludwig Kaiser @wwe_kaiser– I Never Implied That You Couldn’t Work, Or Didn’t Have Talent. I Actually Understand That You Are Doing Really Well With The Undertaker’s Promotion. I Am Sorry That I Got Upset. I Am Naturally Very Protective Of My Daughters As I Am Sure As You Grow… pic.twitter.com/wKGuEws42H — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 27, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)