What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: Miz TV segment included in the lineup for tonight’s show

March 15, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-The Miz hosts Miz TV with guest NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta.

-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton.

-Kushida vs. A-Kid.

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that this will be a newsworthy show in terms of matches being announced for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on April 2 in Dallas. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne March 15, 2022 @ 11:02 am

    That’s not much of a lineup. MizTV and the qualifier match should be good, and I don’t mind seeing Stratton or Pirotta on TV, but this looks like one of the weaker lineups they’ve trotted out there in months.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.