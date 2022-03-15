NXT 2.0 TV preview: Miz TV segment included in the lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-The Miz hosts Miz TV with guest NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.
-Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.
-Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta.
-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton.
-Kushida vs. A-Kid.
Powell's POV: One can only assume that this will be a newsworthy show in terms of matches being announced for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on April 2 in Dallas.
That’s not much of a lineup. MizTV and the qualifier match should be good, and I don’t mind seeing Stratton or Pirotta on TV, but this looks like one of the weaker lineups they’ve trotted out there in months.