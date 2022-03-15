Young Rock season two premieres tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second season premiere of “Young Rock” airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The episode is titled “Unprecedented Fatherhood” and includes teenage Dwayne Johnson arriving in Nashville, and adult Dwayne struggling in the Canadian Football League.

Powell’s POV: They really flew though Rock’s days at the University of Miami. But his run in the CFL means they are moving closer to when he entered the pro wrestling business. WWE executive Nick Khan’s sister Nahnatchka Khan is a co-creator who works as an executive producer and writer of the series, and longtime WWE creative team member Brian Gewirtz is also on the writing staff.