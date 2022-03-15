WWE announces partnership related to its NIL program, Paul Levesque comments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce their partnership with INFLCR.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with INFLCR, a Teamworks product and industry leading brand building, content and name, image and likeness (“NIL”) business management platform for college athletes, to increase the scope and scale of WWE’s NIL program called “Next In Line™”.

Through the partnership, WWE will leverage INFLCR’s technology and alliances with more than 200 NCAA Division 1 colleges and universities to reach thousands of INFLCR student-athletes looking to monetize their name, image and likeness. Together, WWE and INFLCR will innovate how student-athletes engage with the WWE brand while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.

WWE launched its official NIL (program in December 2021 to establish a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. The inaugural 15-person NIL class, which included athletes from 13 universities, seven NCAA conferences and four sports, joined the program’s first-ever signee, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. The comprehensive program serves to recruit and develop potential future WWE Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with INFLCR will create as we continue to expand our Next In Line program and identify student-athletes with an interest in becoming WWE Superstars,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The Next In Line program is a unique opportunity that creates a clear pathway into WWE and partnering with INFLCR will help to bolster our efforts and resources in the NIL space.”

INFLCR’s recently-launched Global Exchange product will allow WWE to connect and execute directly with student-athletes across a myriad of sports backgrounds. The platform provides all parties a frictionless experience through streamlining communications and processes associated with NIL partnerships within a single ecosystem.

“INFLCR’s partnership with WWE opens a new door for the way student-athletes interact with companies looking to provide monetization opportunities,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “The technology offers a seamless experience for both WWE and student-athletes in a safe and compliant environment.”

Powell’s POV: WWE continues to commit to its NIL program. It’s an interesting deal in that the company pays college athletes to be in the program, yet the athletes are under no obligation to actually sign with the company once their college careers conclude. Only time will tell whether the program pays off for the company. If nothing else, it’s good to see Paul Levesque quoted, and hopefully that’s a sign that he’s in better health following his cardiac event.