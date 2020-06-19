WWE wrestler Jordan Devlin issues statement denying accusations of his accuser

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Jordan Devlin responded to online allegations of physical abuse made by Hannah Francesca. Devlin issued the following statement via his Twitter page.

“I didn’t even want to address the hurtful allegation made against me, but for the sake of my followers and friends on this platform that may for whatever reason be unsure, I’m going to address this once. The recent allegation made against me is completely and utterly false and I deny it entirely. This is a case of a malicious personal agenda being executed against me on the back of a very brave telling of true experiences by other women. I completely denounce it. This is all I will say on the matter, and I am now working with a legal team to help decide how to proceed from here.”

Powell’s POV: Francesca released a series of photos of bruises on her body and claimed that Devlin was responsible. WWE previously issued the following statement when asked about the claim made against Devlin: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

