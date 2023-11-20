WWE holding Smackdown in Germany ahead of Bash in Berlin event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that the Smackdown television show will be held in Berlin, Germany on August 30, 2024.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 20, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that due to the incredible early pre-registration response for Bash in Berlin – the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany – SmackDown will also emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, the night before on Friday, August 30, 2024,

This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast from Germany.

Presales for combo tickets will be begin on Tuesday, November 28, at 10am CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in- berlin-presale.

General public onsale for SmackDown and Bash In Berlin will be available on Thursday, November 30, at 10am CET at www.ticketmaster.de.

SmackDown and Bash In Berlin Priority Pass ticket packages are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit onlocationexp.com/ bashinberlin.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com or wwe.livenation.de.

Powell’s POV: Although the show will be broadcast in North America on same day tape delay, this beats the alternative of taping the show a week or several days before the crew travels to Germany. The international crowds typically bring great energy to the shows and I’m sure that will be the case for the back-to-back shows in Berlin.