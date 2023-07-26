Rory McAllister vents over Drew McIntyre labeling himself the first Scottish wrestler in WWE, recalls a Vince McMahon hairless edict, working hurt in WWE

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

On Drew McIntrye: “I’d like to go back to talk to McIntyre and tell him, stop saying he was the first f—ing Scottish wrestler in WWE. He did it on DDP Yoga and that really got under my f—ing skin, like really gone under my skin because he wasn’t. I mean he was doing, he was a weekend warrior. Don’t get me wrong. Drew is a really sweet guy, you know, nice person, unless he’s changed, which I highly doubt. Just a really nice man. And I enjoyed being around him. And I thought, and I still do think obviously, with the career he’s had, a hell of a worker, but I lived on the f—ing road for six years, traveling from town to town, living in a 1991 Escort, never getting a f—ing hotel room, using the money I got from independent wrestling to pay for gas, to get to the next f—ing town, to hardly eat, to wrestle again. And do that over and over and over and sacrifice my country, my family, my life, everything else to live in a f—ing car, to become the first contracted Scottish wrestler. I signed contract at the start of 2005. I was on TV at the start of 2006, probably like the spring of 2006. He didn’t sign his contract until, I think, 2007. I’d already been with the company for over a year. For everything you’ve achieved, don’t f—ing take that away from me because I earned that f—ing spot. I earned the right to say that, and it’s highly disrespectful to go there telling people you’re the first f—ing Scottish wrestler in WWE. That’s horseshit.”

On working for WWE: “It was a great place to be as a wrestler. You want to be in WWE and it will give you some experiences you’ll get nowhere else on this earth. But there’s a sacrifice to that. You know, you’ll work through injury. Don’t get me wrong. It’s different now than it was then. My knee was f—ed like really bad. So what did I do? I couldn’t take time off. That wasn’t in the picture because if you take time off then somebody else take your, took your f—ing spot and you’re shafted. Do you know what I mean? Like now you gotta come back and try and reestablish, get ahead of the game. So I was getting cortisone injections into my knee fairly regularly just so I could go out and compete. And to the point where it actually f—ed my knee up really good.”

On Vince McMahon: “They were going to put Vince’s head in his (Big Show’s) butt. They said if you’ve got any hair at all, shave it off. I was like, okay, we’re leaving. So it was a snippet and gone for me. Matter of fact, Vince had started going through this thing, cause we were making the transition from standard definition television to high definition, and he just started f—ing hating body hair left and right. You know, shave your arms, shave your legs, tan, do this stuff. And I’m like, I’m supposed to be a f—ing caveman from the mountains of Scotland, you know? He’s like, if Undertaker’s doing it, you’re doing it. Good point. Dude, if somebody’s going to push your face onto somebody else’s arse, you don’t want to come back with an arse hair on your face.”

On the Highlanders and Bushwhackers: “F—ing hated it, man. Before there was the Bushwhackers, there was the Sheepherders, right? So smart on their part, you’re on the downside of your career, you’re getting a little bit longer in the tooth, switch to the Bushwhackers. Now you’re a merchandise seller. It’s easier to work with. You’ve got this comedy gimmick, but they also had the background where people knew they were the Sheepherders and they used to f—ing rip people apart. I mean, some people were scared to work with them. You know, if you go in and straight to that comedy gimmick, you have a very certain glass ceiling that, unless they introduce you as a killer, and you’re still kind of funny.

“If you’re just a comedy guy, you go high quick, but you know you’re hitting that ceiling. It’s very, very, very hard to break through that. Ultimately, to break through that, you have to go away for a while and be completely repackaged. About an hour after that, I got a phone call from Ed Koskey, and he’s like we’ve seen what you did last night. And I’m like, oh, for f— sakes. He’s like, we’d like to bring you in. We’ve got this whole idea. We were talking about it this morning, and we’re going to bring in a kind of Bushwhackers type team. And I’m like, well, f—. I went, hey, man, why don’t you start as the Sheepherders and then we’ll transfer over to the Bushwhackers? And he went, who? And at that point, I knew we were f—ed.”

