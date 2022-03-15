AEW Dark preview: The Young Bucks included in the lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler vs. Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana
-Dark Order’s 10 vs. Aaron Solo.
-Session Moth Martinez vs. Diamante.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl.
-Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin.
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.
-Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, and Shayne Stetson vs. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-Shalonce Royal vs. Emi Sakura.
-AC Adams vs. Josh Woods.
-Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker.
-Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston.
-Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Amboise.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
