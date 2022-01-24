WWE Raw in Toledo (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Powerhouse Hobbs, Leilani Kai, Alex Silva, Tully Blanchard, 911, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Jerry Graham, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. The show will feature the weigh-in for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for the WWE Championship at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Toledo, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Kansas City, Saturday’s Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Akira Maeda is 63 today.

-Vince Russo is 61 today.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) turned 62 on Sunday.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) turned 32 on Sunday.

-Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.

-Tully Blanchard turned 68 on Saturday.

-911 (Alfred Poling) turned 65 on Saturday.