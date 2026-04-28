Maple Leaf Pro “Multiverse” results: Vetter’s review of The Rascalz vs. Amazing Red, Mascara Dorada, and Mistico, Gisele Shaw vs. Killer Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Persephone for the MLP Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro “Multiverse”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Palms Casino Resort

Streamed live on TrillerTV.com

This is the venue where the Collective wrestling shows were held last year. LIke the HOG show I already reviewed from here, lighting and production were really good. The audio track could be louder.

* Sam Leterna was our ring announcer. We had Johnny Laquasto and So Cal Val on commentary.

1. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Vaughn Vertigo and Guy Cool. Vaughn opened and knocked Webster down. Webster hit an inverted senton. I don’t think I’ve seen the super-thin Guy Cool before. Andrews hit a standing moonsault on Guy for a nearfall at 2:00. Vaughn and Guy worked over Webster in their corner. Guy hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:00. Andrews got the hot tag and hit a moonsault on Vertigo. He hit his double Pele Kick and that popped the crowd.

Andrews hit his split-legged moonsault on Vaughn for a nearfall at 6:30. Flash hit an assisted Falcon Arrow. Guy Cool hit a stunner on Andrews. Vaughn hit a Swanton and a Shining Wizard on Andrews for a nearfall. Flash dove through the ropes onto Guy. In the ring, Andrews hit the Stundog Millionaire, then the top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Vaughn. Good action.

“Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeated Vaughn Vertigo and Guy Cool at 8:18.

2. Steven Borden vs. Kiran Grey. Borden’s physique is pretty impressive, and it’s worth reiterating that he’s clearly the son of Sting. These two have fought a few times now. Kiran has had a few ROH TV matches, and it’s clear Tony Khan likes him. Borden hit an armdrag and grounded Grey. They brawled to the floor at 1:30. They got back into the ring, and Kiran hit an elbow drop and a splash for a nearfall, and he grounded Borden.

Kiran missed a frog splash. Borden hit some clotheslines and a flapjack at 4:30, then a Stinger Splash in the corner (big pop for that!) Kiran hit a Mafia Kick to the jaw and was booed. Kiran set up for a Scorpion Death Drop, and that got some boos. Borden escaped and hit a full nelson uranage for the pin. Solid — this was the right length for this match.

Steven Borden defeated Kiran Grey at 5:54.

* Footage aired of Paul Walter Hauser appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show and talking about his three matches over two days in Las Vegas (including one here, of course.)

3. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Rich Swann, Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair), and Sidney Akeem. Ricochet and Swann opened, but Ricochet tagged out before locking up, so Kaun got in instead. Swann hit a dropkick on Kaun. Ricochet tagged in, but Swann tackled him and punched him. Swann hit a huracanrana. The babyfaces all hit dives to the floor on The Demand at 3:30. In the ring, Kaun got a blind tag, and the heels began stomping on Swann and worked him over in their corner.

Kaun hit some chops. Liona entered and rammed Swann back-first into a corner at 5:30. Kaun hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Sidney got in; he and Swann hit stereo step-up mule kicks at 7:30. Oku hit a tornado DDT on Ricochet for a nearfall. Liona hit a bit senton on Akeem for a nearfall at 9:00. Kaun hit a stunner on Akeem, and Ricochet hit a Mamba Splash for a nearfall on Akeem. Akeem hit a double DDT on Kaun and Liona.

Akeem tried some chops that Liona no-sold. Swann hit a leaping DDT on Liona. Oku hit a frog splash, then Akeem hit a frog splash for a nearfall on Liona, and everyone was down at 11:30. Ricochet hit a Spirit Gun flying elbow on Swann. On the floor, Kaun and Liona rammed the backs of opponents together. In the ring, Ricochet hit a Lionsault on Akeem. Liona sat down on Akeem’s chest and scored the pin. A hot match with nonstop action.

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defeated Rich Swann, Michael Oku, and Sidney Akeem at 12:40.

4. Hechicero vs. Jonathan Gresham for the CMLL World Title. They shook hands at the bell and opened in a feeling-out process and worked each other’s arms, and they traded slow reversals on the mat. Hechicero went for the legs, but Gresham escaped. Hechicero had to fix his boot, and Gresham used the moment to dropkick him at 4:30! Hechicero immediately sold the pain in his knee, and Gresham targeted it. Gresham tied him in a Figure Four, but Hechicero grabbed the ropes at 6:30.

Gresham hit another basement dropkick on the knee, and he celebrated. He rolled to the floor and jawed at a woman in the crowd who was taunting him. In the ring, Gresham hit a low blow backhand tap to the groin while the ref was out of position at 10:00. Hechicero hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. He hit a top-rope clothesline for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Hechicero hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down at 12:00.

They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Hechicero slammed him face-first to the mat and tied Gresham in a surfboard at 13:30. Gresham escaped and tied him in an ankle lock. Gresham hit a stalling suplex, then another. They traded rollups. Hechicero hit his headscissors takedown, where he planted the top of Gresham’s head in the mat, and he got the pin.

Hechicero defeated Jonathan Gresham to retain the CMLL World Title at 16:23.

5. QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a Sin City street fight. Hauser wore black pants and a white T-shirt — he’s not in wrestling gear. The script has flipped as Hauser is now the heel. QT hit some punches in the corner. So Cal Val talked about Hauser’s “shift of attitude.” QT hit a Diamond Cutter, and Hauser rolled to the floor to regroup. QT hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. They fought at ringside, and Hauser dropped him stomach-first on the guardrail.

Hauser grabbed a chair and hit an elbow drop onto QT at 4:00. As they got back into the ring, QT hit a DDT. QT slid a barbed wire board, a garbage can, and a cane into the ring. Hauser hit a suplex, and he put the barbed wire board in the corner. Hauser struck QT in the head with the Progress Proteus Title; he made a cocky one-footed cover for a nearfall at 7:30. Marshall was bleeding from his head. Hauser grabbed a kendo stick and struck QT with it.

Hauser placed a table in the ring and dumped a bag of thumbtacks on it. QT peeled off Hauser’s shirt and powerbombed him onto the thumbtack-covered table for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Hauser hit a low-blow uppercut. He nailed a spinebuster, and he put Marshall in a Sharpshooter in the center of the ring, but he lost his balance and fell. QT was really bloody. Hauser hit a senton and re-applied the Sharpshooter, and QT tapped out. Well, that happened.

Paul Walter Hauser defeated QT Marshall at 12:29.

6. Gisele Shaw vs. Killer Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Persephone for the MLP Women’s Title. This was slated to be a three-way, but Sam Leterna announced Kelly as a surprise participant. All four fought at the bell, and they traded quick rollups. Shaw was tossed to the floor. Shotzi hit a headscissors takedown on Persephone at 1:30, then a 619 on Kelly. Persephone superkicked Shotzi. Kelly suplexed Shotzi into the turnbuckles. Persephone hit a shotgun dropkick on Kelly. Shotzi hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both, then she suplexed Kelly into a corner.

Shotzi hit a Crucifix Driver on Persephone, then her rolling cannonballs on Kelly and Persephone. Shaw finally got back in at 3:30 and Gisele superkicked Shotzi, then a swinging neckbreaker off the ropes for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a rolling Koppo Kick on Shaw at 5:00 — that’s new to her move-set. She hit a few more quick kicks. On the floor, Persephone dropped Shotzi face-first on the apron. Kelly hit a running Penalty Kick on Persephone. Shotzi dove onto both of them at 6:30!

Shaw hit a top-rope twisting splash onto all three on the floor! In the ring, Persephone set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Shaw escaped. Shaw had Persephone on her shoulders; Shotzi dropkicked Persephone, which turned into a Poison Rana! Kelly slithered into the ring and ‘sniffed’ each opponent but never tried a cover. Kelly hit a German Suplex on Shaw. Persephone hit a fallaway slam on Shotzi. Shaw hit a backbreaker over the knee on Persephone. Shaw speared Shotzi, and they were all down at 10:00.

Kelly and Persephone got up and traded forearm strikes. Kelly hit a headbutt! She hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall and slapped Persephone in the face a few times! Persephone hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Kelly tied her in a Dragon Sleeper in the ropes as they fell backwards into a Tree of Woe! Persephone escaped and hit a dropkick on Kelly, then the Razor’s Edge for a nearfall! However, Shaw ran in and kicked Persephone in the side of the head and covered the prone Kelly for the pin. That was some really good action.

Gisele Shaw defeated Killer Kelly, Shotzi Blackheart, and Persephone to retain the MLP Women’s Title at 12:21.

* D-Lo Brown joined commentary.

7. Amazing Red, Mascara Dorada, and Mistico vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed. A rare match for Red outside of an HOG ring these days! Dez and Dorada opened and twisted each other’s left arms. They sped it up, and Dorada hit a huracanrana, then Dez hit one, and they jawed nose-to-nose. Wentz entered and hit a double stomp to Dorada’s back for a nearfall at 2:00. Mistico tagged in and hit a springboard double crossbody block. He hit a 619 and a springboard dropkick. He hit his springboard armdrag on Dez. Dorada and Mistico hit stereo dives through the ropes.

Red entered and hit a shoulder tackle on Wentz, then a spin kick to his head. Myron hit an enzuigiri on Red at 4:00. The Rascalz hit some quick team offense on Dorada. Wentz tied up Mistico on the mat. Mistico tagged in at 5:30 and hit a springboard crossbody block on Wentz. Red hit a missile dropkick, then a spin kick to Reed’s head. Red hit a tornado DDT on Xavier for a nearfall. Red’s team hit stereo dives to the floor on the Rascalz. In the ring, Dorada and Mistico applied a team submission spot, and Red kicked Dez in the face for a nearfall at 8:00.

Mistico’s team hit stereo superkicks for a nearfall on Wentz. The Rascalz hit a stereo dropkick spot on Dorada for a nearfall. Red hit a spin kick in the corner on Dez. Myron hit a springboard dropkick on Red, and Dorado hit an enzuigiri. Mistico superkicked Wentz at 10:00, and suddenly everyone was down. Red nailed a Code Red on Wentz for a nearfall. Reed ran down the ramp and leapt into the ring, and hit a flying stunner! Mistico spun Reed to the mat, locked in the Fujiwara Armbar, and Reed tapped out! That was a blast.

Amazing Red, Mascara Dorada, and Mistico defeated “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed at 11:31.

Final Thoughts: Was this really an MLP show? When I watched the New Texas Pro show from Vegas, it was filled with the New Texas talent. When I watched the Action Wrestling show from Vegas, it featured wrestlers who made the trek from Georgia. But this show was almost … devoid… of the Canadian roster we’ve seen on the past MLP shows! Sure, there was Shaw and Vaughn, but that’s it. Where was Psycho Mike? Sheldon Jean? Bryce Hansen? Bhupinder Gujjar? Brent Banks? Mo Jabari? This was essentially a Mark Hitchcock Supershow, and didn’t feel like the MPW roster was really here.

The six-man tag matches were both great action and the reasons to tune in. The women’s four-way was really good and earned third. Shotzi had quite a weekend — she’s undoubtedly the MVP of Las Vegas week. As with most Gresham matches, they start slowly but build to a good crescendo. Hauser has wisely turned heel; it’s a better look for him.