TNA Impact rating: How did the show hold up against the NFL Draft?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 175,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the previous week’s 212,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the prior week’s 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The NFL Draft topped the broadcast networks on ABC, and finished first and second in the cable ratings with separate broadcasts on ESPN and NFL Network. The NFL is touting 13.2 million viewers across TV and digital, making it the third-most-watched draft to date. The first hour of the previous week’s Impact ran against the second hour of AEW Collision on Impact. The last Impact without AEW Collision competition on April 9, when the show averaged 257,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)