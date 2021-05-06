Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Daniel Bryan is a free agent. His contract expired following his match with Roman Reigns on Friday’s WWE Smackdown, according to Fightful.com. Bryan has yet to publicly comment on his free agent status.

Powell’s POV: It will be very interesting to see what comes next for Bryan. One can only assume that WWE and AEW will make strong offers, but Bryan previously expressed interest in working internationally. He is an outstanding talent and a proven draw, and he would be a great addition to any roster.