What's happening...

Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week

May 6, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Daniel Bryan is a free agent. His contract expired following his match with Roman Reigns on Friday’s WWE Smackdown, according to Fightful.com. Bryan has yet to publicly comment on his free agent status.

Powell’s POV: It will be very interesting to see what comes next for Bryan. One can only assume that WWE and AEW will make strong offers, but Bryan previously expressed interest in working internationally. He is an outstanding talent and a proven draw, and he would be a great addition to any roster.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.