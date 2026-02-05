ROH on HonorClub lineup: Tonight’s Global Wars edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Exodus Prime for the ROH Pure Title
-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “Surf And Turf” Braddah Kaimi and Phil Shark
-Delynn Cavens vs. JD Griffey for the MPX Title
-Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Hyan, and Maya World
-Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Trish Adora vs. Demo Diamond, Kari Jai Wright, LVJ, and Reiza Clarke
-Abadon vs. Ray Lynn for the MPX Women’s Title
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 31 in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.
Be the first to comment