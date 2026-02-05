AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Women’s Championship match and a three-way tag advertised for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed vs. a wild card team vs. TBD in a three-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Statlander gets to pick the stipulation for her title defense. The Young Bucks will face GOA on Saturday’s Collision to determine the final team in the three-way tag team match. I haven’t seen the spoilers, but I’d be surprised if Bucks don’t win the qualifier on Collision due to Dynamite being held in their home area.

Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).