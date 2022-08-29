AEW Rampage lineup: The second semifinal match of the AEW Trios Titles tournament set for Friday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Best Friends” Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, Jon Silver, and 10 in an AEW Trios Titles tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: The winners of the tournament match will face the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal match between Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. The finals to crown the first champion will be held at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Rampage will be live on Friday from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena and will be the go-home show for the All Out pay-per-view. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).