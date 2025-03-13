AEW Collision lineup: A rematch and tournament matches set for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match

Powell’s POV: Mike Bailey and Orange Cassidy won first-round matches on Dynamite. They will face the winners of the two Collision first-round matches in a four-way on next week’s Dynamite to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Collision will be live on Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).