TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Matthew Jackson, Arnold Skaaland, Andrew “Test” Martin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship and the final push for Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matthew Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks is 40.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.