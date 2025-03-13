AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. two wrestlers TBD in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty

Powell’s POV: Billie Starkz spoke about facing Mercedes Mone during a backstage segment on last week’s Dynamite, but they did not advertised a match between the two at the end of the episode. Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. We are looking for reports or results from the Collision taping that will be held the same night via dotnetjason@gmailcom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).