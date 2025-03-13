ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Mistico, Atlantis, and Esfinge vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Rocky Romero

-Lee Johnson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin vs. Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Cole Carter, and Preston Vance

-Lady Frost vs. Leila Grey

-Aaron Solo vs. Dark Panther

-Blake Christian in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 1 in Oakland, California at Oakland Coliseum. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).