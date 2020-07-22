What's happening...

07/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Title, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Young Bucks vs. Butcher and Blade in a falls count anywhere match, Hangman Page vs. Five, Ivelisse vs. Diamante, MJF vs. Griff Garrison

July 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Title, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Young Bucks vs. Butcher and Blade in a falls count anywhere match, Hangman Page vs. Five, Ivelisse vs. Diamante, MJF vs. Griff Garrison, and more (29:00)…

Click here for the July 22 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

