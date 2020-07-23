What's happening...

Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Perro Aguayo Jr.

July 23, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The third edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 35 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Al Perez is 60.

-Sonny Siaki is 46.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the voice of Impact Wrestling Josh Mathews discussing Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view, calling shows from home with his wife Madison Rayne, cinematic matches, going live with Slammiversary rather than taping the event, and much more...


