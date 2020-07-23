Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Perro Aguayo Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The third edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 35 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Al Perez is 60.

-Sonny Siaki is 46.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.



