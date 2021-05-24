What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

May 24, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero.

-Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs.

-Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade.

-Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

-QT Marshall vs. Robo.

-Leila Grey vs. Abadon.

-Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.