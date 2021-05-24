AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero.

-Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs.

-Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade.

-Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

-QT Marshall vs. Robo.

-Leila Grey vs. Abadon.

-Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.