AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.
-Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels.
-JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero.
-Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs.
-Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade.
-Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise.
-QT Marshall vs. Robo.
-Leila Grey vs. Abadon.
-Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia.
-Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
