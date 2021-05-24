WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Tag match set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
