WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Tag match set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.