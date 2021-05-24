What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Tag match set for Friday’s show

May 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members. This week’s audio show will likely be delayed due to AEW Dynamite also airing on Friday night.

