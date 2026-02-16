WWE Smackdown preview: Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for Friday’s Syfy show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kianna James in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

Powell’s POV: Oba Femi also challenged Kit Wilson to a match, but it was not officially advertised. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at FLA Live Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Syfy (due to the Olympics) and Netflix internationally at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).